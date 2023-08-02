© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Column News - 2nd August 2023
Brian Gerrish, Debi Evans and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News. Guest segment with Dr Hervé Seligmann.
00:35 Latest Sahel Coup: Niger. Why? Explained By Vanessa Beeley
15:08 Blair and "Wellbeing": Think About Policies And Where Policies Come From
19:30 There Was Smoke, There Is Fire—Dr Hervé Seligmann Outlines Apparent Fiddling Of Child Death Data
30:12 Health News Updates With Debi Evans
41:40 Syria Updates: Military Escalation
50:55 Drag For Children Defended By Oxford Councillor Ajaz Rehman
56:33 UK Column Viewer Spots: Gas Stasi
Sources: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-2nd-august-2023