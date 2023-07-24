Eric Genuis - Vengeance - Cedra Kuehn, cellist

48trx1Eric Genuis - "Vengeance" - Cedra Kuehn, cellist





Aug 8, 2011





Guest cellist Cedra Kuehn provides one of the most absolutely wonderful virtuoso performances I've had the pleasure of witnessing. I hope this brings you as much enjoyement as it does us.





From my 2010 "Concert Of Hope" in Colorado.





Eric





