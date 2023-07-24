Eric Genuis - Vengeance - Cedra Kuehn, cellist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
48trx1Eric Genuis - "Vengeance" - Cedra Kuehn, cellist
Aug 8, 2011
Guest cellist Cedra Kuehn provides one of the most absolutely wonderful virtuoso performances I've had the pleasure of witnessing. I hope this brings you as much enjoyement as it does us.
From my 2010 "Concert Of Hope" in Colorado.
Eric
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6TJ2xFR-q0