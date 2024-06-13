Ukrainian Border Guard tells about Kharkov region during offensive of Russian troops - I'd rather go to Prison

Ukrainian border guard tells about situation in Kharkov region during offensive of Russian troops

Aleksei Gonchar, serviceman of the Ukrainian State border service, surrendered to servicemen of assault detachments of the Sever Group of Forces during an offensive of Russian forces on the territory of Kharkov region.

Aleksei Gonchar got to the unit of the Ukrainian border service after enlistment office employees captured him on the way to the store, pushed him into the vehicle, and taken him to the military enlistment centre.

On 11 January 2024, he and his comrades were taken to the posts. They had to engage in building activities in Burluk (Kharkov region).

In late March, Aleksei Gonchar, as part of the unit, was sent to a position near Krasnoye (Kharkov region) under the pretext of rotation of units. But the promised ten days of shift were over, and no one rotated them. Also, Aleksei noted the ghastly supply of food kits at the positions, where troops were not supplied the necessarily amount of food. Therefore, the border guards had to buy food at their own expense.

On the night of 10 May, Aleksei, as part of a group of 16 servicemen, was transferred to the previous position, and when the Russian units launched assault actions, they were first promised an evacuation via radio and, in fact, were abandoned.

He noted, in part, that he was being treated well in captivity. At the end of the conversation, Aleksei said that if he returned to Ukraine, he would prefer the prison only not to fight and return to the front.