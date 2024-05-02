© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The [Bidan] State Department seems to dislike Hungary more than North Korea.
Why is that?
Maybe because Hungary is a Christian country with secure borders.
Balazs Orban explains.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 2 May 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-balazs-orban/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1786153696969261071