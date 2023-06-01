BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Jordan Peterson's Journey To Jesus.
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
06/01/2023

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love


@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

He is one of the most impactful influencers of our day Warriors Of Light! Maybe in listening to Dr. Peterson's struggle with the person of Jesus, we can relate it to our journey to to the Father through the Son. It's wonderful time to be alive warriors of light, as this modern Jesus Revolution is gaining more and more momentum in these last days. Are you having one of these "Peterson" moments? Let's Rock!

Video credits:
Jordan Peterson CRIES Talking About Jesus Christ
Catholic Will
https://www.youtube.com/@CatholicWill

Holy Soldier - Cry Out for Love
Make your playlist rock!
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3H4uZoa
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3NawC9i
Holy Soldier - Topic
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKdcTxOPHcRuFdRHmhIgI2g

4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily
On US Sports Radio!
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

godself defensechristjesusallieschristian rockpillartourniquetbloodgoodussportsnetworkussportsradio
