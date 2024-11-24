Just Go Already!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Well, the election is over and my stock in U-Haul hasn’t gone up any. I mean, come on, man! I thought the entirety of the caustic Left glitterati promised the American people—their fans included—that they were going to leave the country if Donald Trump won the 2024 election.
