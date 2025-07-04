Juan O Savin never disappoints on Her Majesty's Secret Service

107 delivers a unique inside view on how the DS has pushed the worlds population into pointless wars for over 100 years, culminating now with proof of stolen elections worldwide. All of 107's knowledge (voice only) is downloaded from several well known Patriot's and arranged in a specific order. Without these amazing daily Patriot podcasters, this type of presentation would not have been possible. Old School Films with its 40 years of media production experience takes this massive body of knowledge and gives 107's public "gift" a unique four dimensional historic view. OSF uses 35mm theatrical film clips, historical television interviews plus any other relevant digital source and combines these different medias with powerful image searching technology. If presented carefully with the right intention, this type of video often attracts viewers who might not normally view the same information in a LIVE Podcast. All content is STRICTLY open source. These final products are a gift for anyone who might find them useful. In no way will any profit directly or indirectly be derived from these films.