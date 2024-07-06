CREEPY GEEK DOWN!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This is a feel good story that has no rival. The more I unpeeled from this retard's FB posts, the more enjoyment I got. Bye asshole!
Sources
https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1808987716199330155
https://www.facebook.com/shannon.barnson/
Music: Theme from Escape From New York
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report