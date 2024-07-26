DECODING THE CROWDSTRIKE OUTAGE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the aftermath of the largest global cyber incident in history, the corporate media is strangely silent on the details that matter. How could this impossible event happen? Was this a test run? Why is the public being aggressively prepped for a cyber attack? “The HighWire” investigates.
#CrowdStrike #CyberOutage #MicroSoft