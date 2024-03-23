USAID’s CENSORSHIP CAMPAIGN REVEALED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Mar 22, 2024
A new document from America First Legal shows USAID’s role promoting censorship promotion strategies for NGOs, government, and the private sector against disfavored speech online.
