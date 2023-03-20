Tom Renz | They Lied About Masks - When Do You Trust a Liar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The underlying question is when is it wise to trust a known liar? If these people lied about #masks, why would you believe them about the #genetherapy #jabs? Especially when they are telling you that #mRNA GENE THERAPY products don’t effect your gene’s. The lies about the jabs are as #dumb as the #lies about the masks but we continue to #trust the same liars. Why? #COVID #Masks #DeathJab #DiedSuddenly #Truth #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow #GodWins