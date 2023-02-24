NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 02/23/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The left, the media, and our so called president are doing the world a great disservice by showing hate for America at every turn of their day. Biden just showed hate for America by going to Ukraine, instaed of doing what he should have for Americans in trouble. Trump on the other hand showed everyone what a president should do.