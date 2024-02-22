💡 Dosing Dilemmas: Unraveling The Mysteries Of Metabolism. 💊

🚻 When it comes to drug dosage, historical evidence based on gender, weight, and age is often the norm. 📊

🧩 👨 Dr. Mikolaj Raszek, the Founder and Managing Director of Merogenomics explains that It's not just about gender, weight, and age; metabolism plays a crucial role in drug effectiveness. 💊

🎙️ http://bit.ly/48DC6ku

🤔 What if you're a super-fast metabolizer and the standard dose isn't enough? 💥

🔄 Understanding metabolism is key to successful treatment. ⚙️

🚀 Explore more by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🔥