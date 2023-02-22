Can the Consumer Save the US Economy from a Looming Crisis?

Own gold yet? Not sure where to start? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. You can schedule a FREE strategy call through this link 👉 https://calendly.com/itmtrading/brighteon or by calling 866-974-3284.

🗣 Everybody expects the consumer to support the economy. This is a consumer-driven economy and we keep hearing all these reports of how great the consumer is doing. Well, I don't know if that's really true and I don't think you should either. Let me show you what's really happening.

👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️



🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 866-974-3284

🟩 Email us at [email protected]

🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com

🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog

🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading

🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading

🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang