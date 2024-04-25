Knowing Jesus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Christian life should be a supernatural one. Pastor Dean preaches about the difference between studying God's word (logos) and listening to what He is currently saying (rhema). Don't be afraid of the stormy waters, keep your eyes on Jesus.
"So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God." Romans 10:17