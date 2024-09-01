BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News September 1, 2024 6AM GMT
135 views • 8 months ago

Sept 1, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


Russian air defence systems destroy 158 Ukrainian drones attempting to strike its territories overnight. That's as a swarm of the UAVs were taken out of the skies on approach to Moscow. As French politicians who won seats in the recent snap elections launch an impeachment bid over the Presidents failure to appoint the coalition candidate as prime minister, many say Macron's time is up. The distribution of polio vaccines kicks off in Gaza, after Israel agrees to so-called humanitarian pauses. We speak with the mother of the first infant infected with the virus in Gaza in 25 years. As the Telegram co-founder faces a decade behind bars in France for crimes others committed on his platform, we examine why other tech chiefs are not in the crosshairs.

russiawarukrainert
