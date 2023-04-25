© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cristian Terhes MEP: "Greta Thunberg, Bill Gates are Unqualified to Lecture World on Climate Change
Greta is more quoted than actual scientists and experts. Science is based on fact, not propaganda. This is propaganda.
https://rumble.com/v2k2nx6-cristian-terhes-mep-greta-thunberg-bill-gates-are-unqualified-to-lecture-wo.html