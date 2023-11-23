CENTRALISED BANK DIGITAL CURRENCIES (Melissa Ciummei)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Better-way conference 2023 presents Melissa Ciummei a financial investor from Northern Ireland,
We already living in a technocracy, with governments planning to introduce centralised bank digital currencies that facilitate unprecedented social control. How do we reclaim and protect our own minds, privacy and money?
Full livestream can be found at
https://betterwayconference.org
Edited by Doonie (WTF is Going On)
https://www.wtfisgoingonofficial.com/
Filmed by Oraclefilms
https://www.oraclefilms.com/