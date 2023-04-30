Rainbow Quest LGBT Board Game: The Ultimate Fun-Filled LGBTQ+ Activity!

Looking for a board game that's not only entertaining but also mentally stimulating and challenging? Look no further than Rainbow Quest, the ultimate LGBTQ+ board game that's perfect for both beginners and experienced gamers alike!

Rainbow Quest is played by multiple players who begin their journey in the "bleak world" and progress along a colorful rainbow pathway towards a better world for everyone. The colors you land on dictate the type of challenge you will face before you can roll again on your next turn. These challenges are designed to be fun and revealing, testing your knowledge of LGBTQ+ history and culture while building interpersonal communications skills.

The game comes with a boxed deck of 483 assorted challenges, a rule booklet, quick start guides, and much more! It's the perfect activity for any support group, drop-in center, or GSTA (Gay Straight Transgender Alliance). So what are you waiting for? Get your copy of Rainbow Quest today and experience the journey of a lifetime!

WEBSITE: https://rainbowquest.org/

