Psychology Expert: How Colours, Your First Name And Your Location Might Be Ruining Your Life!

The Diary Of A CEO The Diary Of A CEO





Jul 3, 2023 All The Diary Of A CEO Episodes

In this new episode Steven sits down with bestselling author and Professor of Marketing, Adam Alter.





0:00 Intro

02:47 Who are you & what do you do?

03:22 Why did you write this book?

04:55 Common themes of feeling stuck

05:51 Is there a trend in who's getting stuck?

08:11 How do we prevent being stuck?

12:45 Your biggest learning about humans getting distracted

13:41 How people behave differently in the presence of others

15:24 Our names have a huge impact on our outcomes

19:57 How does our environment affect our outcomes?

24:11 How do I know I'm stuck?

25:39 What's the difference between being stuck and quitting?

29:34 More failures correlate with more success

31:37 Why curiosity is a superpower

36:36 How do we make people more curious?

45:55 Experimenters vs satisfiers

50:23 When you hit a life crisis

55:56 The power of symbols

58:56 The importance of acceptance

01:08:36 The best way to get unstuck

01:16:33 Career hot streaks

01:20:17 How do we come up with our best ideas?

01:24:30 What challenges are companies usually stuck with?

01:26:14 Why you need to reframe difficulty

01:28:25 The power of nostalgia

01:32:17 The last guest's question





You can purchase Adam’s newest book, ‘Anatomy of a Breakthrough: How to get unstuck and unlock your potential’, here: https://amzn.to/3QzyWXx





Follow Adam:

Twitter: https://bit.ly/44i0BSs





My new book! 'The 33 Laws Of Business & Life' per order link: https://smarturl.it/DOACbook





Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://bit.ly/3Dpmgx5





Follow me:

Instagram: http://bit.ly/3nIkGAZ

Twitter: http://bit.ly/3ztHuHm

Linkedin: https://bit.ly/41Fl95Q

Telegram: http://bit.ly/3nJYxST





Sponsors:

Huel: https://g2ul0.app.link/G4RjcdKNKsb