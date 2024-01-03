Psychology Expert: How Colours, Your First Name And Your Location Might Be Ruining Your Life!

Jul 3, 2023 All The Diary Of A CEO Episodes
In this new episode Steven sits down with bestselling author and Professor of Marketing, Adam Alter.
0:00 Intro
02:47 Who are you & what do you do?
03:22 Why did you write this book?
04:55 Common themes of feeling stuck
05:51 Is there a trend in who's getting stuck?
08:11 How do we prevent being stuck?
12:45 Your biggest learning about humans getting distracted
13:41 How people behave differently in the presence of others
15:24 Our names have a huge impact on our outcomes
19:57 How does our environment affect our outcomes?
24:11 How do I know I'm stuck?
25:39 What's the difference between being stuck and quitting?
29:34 More failures correlate with more success
31:37 Why curiosity is a superpower
36:36 How do we make people more curious?
45:55 Experimenters vs satisfiers
50:23 When you hit a life crisis
55:56 The power of symbols
58:56 The importance of acceptance
01:08:36 The best way to get unstuck
01:16:33 Career hot streaks
01:20:17 How do we come up with our best ideas?
01:24:30 What challenges are companies usually stuck with?
01:26:14 Why you need to reframe difficulty
01:28:25 The power of nostalgia
01:32:17 The last guest's question
You can purchase Adam’s newest book, ‘Anatomy of a Breakthrough: How to get unstuck and unlock your potential’, here: https://amzn.to/3QzyWXx
