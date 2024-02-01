The Rebirth & Regathering of Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
October 22nd, 2023
Pastor Dean preaches about how the Bible foretold the current conflict in Israel and what our response should be as born-again Christians.
"I say then, Hath God cast away his people? God forbid. For I also am an Israelite, of the seed of Abraham, of the tribe of Benjamin. God hath not cast away his people which he foreknew." Romans 11:1-2a