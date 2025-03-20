We have the solutions to keep you out of the hospital homicide system!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

The most important is the education. And we've got to educate the doc, the medical deities. We've got to educate the practitioners. We've got to encourage them to humble themselves. Yes, use the technology in a good way, and we do have ways to use the energy therapies, EE systems, Sandra Rose Michael.

The HOCATT, the cardio med beds, they're all there. Dr Darrell Wolfe DocOfDetox. We're here to give you ways to keep you out of the hospital homicide, which is trying to put you in fear or, like me, in anger.

They're the flip sides of the coin, and our innate immune system have to fire till we know all the time. God wins, love wins. Calm it all down. You're just fine, and we've got the solutions right there, but the most important thing is education, epigenetics: What was I thinking? The book by Pastor Caspar McCloud. Go to our book clubs Wednesday nights at four o'clock Pacific.

Hear it. Our newsletter is free. We're showing you, take the time. Don't just go by the cure du jour, because they'll come up with the pathogen du jour every day to try and put you back in fear.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/12/2025

ThrivetTime Show with Clay Clark: What Is The Singularity? What Is Synthetic mRNA Agenda? What Is the Neuralink Agenda? What Is the Artificial Intelligence Agenda? https://rumble.com/v6qlgi2-dr.-judy-mikovits-what-is-the-singularity-what-is-synthetic-mrna.html

Book Club on X Space Wednesday at 4PM PST: https://x.com/DrJudyAMikovits