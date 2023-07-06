© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blueberry Chia Jam
1 1/2 cup HRS Freeze-Dried Organic Whole Blueberries (soaked)
1/4 cup lemon juice
1/4 tsp HRS Organic Monk Fruit Extract Powder
1 tbsp water
2 tbsp HRS Organic Black Chia Seeds
Soak the freeze-dried blueberries for 20 minutes. Then strain the blueberries.
Put the blueberries, lemon juice and water in a small saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes.
Turn off the heat and transfer the blueberries to a blender, add in chia seeds and monk fruit powder. Pulse for a few times.
Pour into a clean jar or airtight container. Let it cool and refrigerate.
Enjoy on toast, pancakes or in your yogurt!