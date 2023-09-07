© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"We're getting no support on this national crisis. And let me tell you something New Yorkers, never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don't see an ending to this.
"This issue will destroy New York City."
Wow so now it's a national crisis? But the last 40 years of border states complaining about it was because they were "racist."