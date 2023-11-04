Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for November 2, 2023

A great betrayal is brewing towards… who is involved in the present war…

Humanity is manipulated by a power that the vast majority is unaware of: a group of families to which the rulers have adhered, obeying their mandates. They are the ones who are interested in a third world war

(Threats from terrorist groups…)

Beloved children, pray, prepare yourselves, the darkness remains in the minds of human creatures from where it moves to the Earth itself.

Beloved children, pray, humanity is going to live in the midst of threats from terrorist groups who wish to conquer the world.

Beloved children, pray, I call you to prayer with a ‘contrite and humiliated heart’, being aware that you are making reparation for what is happening at this moment; therefore, prayer must be deepened and active, leading you to give yourselves as a testimony to your brothers, sharing your bread with the hungry and being a light on the path of so many in need.

Little children, be prayerful souls (2) in every act and work of the day to day, be great workers in the great vineyard of My Divine Son, in which there are neither great creatures that stand out nor great critics of their brothers, but only great heroes in inner silence.

(Floods and earthquakes…)

The greatest protection for a nation is a praying people, converted and convinced of the omnipotent greatness of the Holy Trinity.

Pray children, pray for your brothers and sisters who will suffer because of the great floods and earthquakes.

Pray children, pray that the Flame of the Heart of My Divine Son may be kept burning in you.

Pray children, pray for your families, for the conversion of all and of humanity.

Pray children, pray for strength so that you do not fall.

