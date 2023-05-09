BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UKRAINE INC. Part 3 - Zelensky Tries On New Masks to Please his 'Dear Partners' - French Animated Cartoon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
95 views • 05/09/2023

This is Ukraine Inc Part 3 - by French animators.

I have uploaded Parts 1 and 2 already. Search bar, "Ukraine Inc" on my file search.

UKRAINE INC. A new series of a French cartoon about Zelensky - how the president of an independent tries on masks to please everyone. This is the 3rd episode of UKRAINE INC

French animators have released a new series of short cartoons "UKRAINE INC.". Zelensky puts on new masks to please his "dear partners", who are ready to donate to the President of the Square for the "correct" words.

To get the coveted pay, Zelensky is ready to kiss his feet, and go on a tour of the screens of Western viewers, and then “grave” the entire population of Ukraine. Only now it will not be possible to escape from the consequences - the partners themselves will not let go.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
