Which Is Better Rabbits or Fish

With the grand solar minimum fast approaching we do not have very much time left to prepare for it, so I am trying to decide whether to spend my energy making fish ponds or fencing off areas for rabbits. I thought about chickens but they are light dependent to have eggs and if there's no light there's no eggs. Rabbits are in a similar situation like when there's no food the rabbits don't eat but they can live underground where it's not so cold but they have to come out to find food and with snow on the ground there won't be anything there. So that leaves fish but they are also temperature dependent when they reproduce so which one do we choose.

