All Killer No Filler with Joe Murray | The Great Work of an MC | Musings With Musicians 2

Epic empowering conversation with an extraordinary emcee who tells his tale about growing up in and around the varying music scenes out on the east coast side of life in New Jersey, which is a city that has been largely overshadowed, thus underestimated with the amount of musical talent that area harbors. There may be however, not many shining their light as bright as he is out there in "Brick City". How do we influence them and turn their minds, ears & eyes towards what would facilitate their proper inner light shine? A simple small request would be to please share our works and the one's we've been influenced by & learned from.





He released a very dope album late 2024 titled Ultima Ratio, which was the self-titled song playing in the intro to this conversation. He is the main voice you may have heard in some of those One Great Work Warrior Videos, which was harkened back to in the outro of this video, but with one of the full verses from Joe, not just the hook.





His songs were previously featured on several mixes I made in the past:

Freedom Evocation, The Free Society Project, Belief In Self, Courage Under Fire, The Last Stand, FUNL 4 promo cut.. There will be more, oh yes





Here's a snippet of what I wrote about him on the website NattyLaw.com





Joe Murray's Links & Works:





New Album Ultima Ratio: https://joemurray1.bandcamp.com/?from=search&search_item_id=2547550732&search_item_type=b&search_match_part=%3F&search_page_id=4274305975&search_page_no=1&search_rank=1&search_sig=44b4674f68bf788cb46dc62d36c7806f





https://freedomforallonline.wordpress.com/





https://onegreatworknetwork.com/joe-murray





https://soundcloud.com/user-729189835





The Conference he co-hosted with Jems Cordiner: https://www.youtube.com/@shatteringtheillusion3377





Bookmark the https://soundpath.org website to stay informed about cool videos & news building up to the music festival this September.





https://taplink.cc/derekbartolacelli





PEACE