Famed Singer Talks About Emptiness She Experienced in Pop Stardom Career - Jennifer Paige





Most millennials today remember Jennifer Paige’s big hit, “Crush,” that had tweens and teens tapping their toes and cranking up car radios. Jennifer’s experience with fame, fortune, and the pressures of Hollywood had a big impact on her life, and now, she shares a peek into how she navigated her “lightning in a bottle” moment and beyond. Today, as a thriving singer and songwriter, Jennifer does tremendous behind the scenes creative work. She’s also producing a new album and has recently filmed a feature role in a new television series. Jennifer offers integral insight into what it’s really like to become famous and live at the top. She also discusses how motherhood intensely reshaped her life and her perception of what really matters.









When you step into the motherhood role, you perceive the world in a new way





Jennifer’s stable parents helped her navigate the pitfalls of fame





Jennifer was never as lonely as when she was on top of the world with fame and fortune





When you understand your true identity and purpose, the industry can be a launching pad to something more meaningful









Hollywood Exposed Download: https://counterculturemom.com/store/

Crush Music video: https://bit.ly/44Dj2SR





