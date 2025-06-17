💥Massive strikes in Kiev tonight! - hear & see X-101 cruise missiles deploying countermeasures on final approach

💥🇺🇦 Massive strikes in Kiev!

You can hear and see X-101 cruise missiles deploying countermeasures on final approach.

On the last Russian video just before this one, there was more info about the attacks tonight.

Adding more about the other war zone:

First: this sound like a FF alert, not sure if true yet:

NEW WAVE OF STRATOTANKERS IN THE AIR

A fresh group of U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotankers has just taken off from bases across the country—Knoxville, Portsmouth, Belleville, and Wichita—headed east.

Flight paths show at least 6 tankers in this group alone, converging near the Atlantic.

These refueling aircraft don’t deploy like this unless they’re prepping for sustained overseas operations—fighter escorts, bombers, surveillance flights, or long-haul airlift missions.

Add this to the 25+ tankers already airborne, and we’re looking at one of the largest stateside tanker mobilizations in recent years.

This isn’t routine AT ALL.

More: 🚨🇺🇸 B-1B LANCER BOMBER NOW AIRBORNE — VISIBLE ON CIVILIAN RADAR

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, tail 86-0108, is currently flying southwest over North Dakota at 22,000 ft.

This is a strategic bomber capable of carrying 75,000 lbs of cruise missiles and conventional ordnance—one of the most lethal non-nuclear platforms in the U.S. arsenal.

Its appearance on public radar is highly unusual, and likely deliberate. This could possibly be a show of force as opposed to the tankers and cargo lifts we saw earlier.

from @DDGeopolitics