The TRUTH about chemtrails from pilots.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The skies are awash with unusual trails in the skies. Confirmation comes from two commercial pilots who know what is happening from close quarters.
LINK: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/
-------------------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE SUPPORT THE CHANNEL
My videos are funded by people like you. If you enjoy them, please help me make more:
Visit http://BaldExplorer.com to become a patron.
You can support me by making a one off donation https://www.paypal.me/RichardVobes
Clive De Carle supplements: https://clivedecarle.com/shop/?affiliate_id=338128&prodgroup=11489&fname=Richard
Shungite: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/497
Thanks to Black Cat Computers for hosting and running my website: https://black-cat-computers.com/
My Website: https://richardvobes.com/
My Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/Vobes
OTHER CHANNELS
The English Couple:
https://www.youtube.com/@the-english-couple/videos
Julia's channel
https://www.youtube.com/@JuliaHartley/videos
The Naked Englishman Podcast
https://nakedenglishman.co.uk/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Richard Vobes