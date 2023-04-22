© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Years ago, Miles Guo talked about the goal of the Chinese Communist Party, It's called 3F Plans. And 3F Plans stands for Foment Weakness, Foment Chaos, Foment the Destruction of the United States.
多年前，郭先生就谈到中国共产党的目标，这叫做3F计划。3F计划是指搞弱美国，搞乱美国，搞垮美国。
