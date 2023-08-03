The great Dietary Lie about Iron & Copper - No Wonder We are Sick

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Alphonzo Monzo describes the content of his presentation at the Red Pill Expo to be held in Des Moines, Iowa on 2023 August 12-13. That's right, starting in about 1941, we have been lied to about even the most elemental components of our food. This information will astound you. Learn about the Red Pill Expo here: www.redpillexpo.org