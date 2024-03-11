BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Saints Alive
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
13 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 03/11/2024

3/10/2024

Matthew 27:50-53  Saints Alive

Intro:  One of the most mysterious and interesting things happened at the time of Jesus death and resurrection and is only mentioned in the book of Matthew.  Like Lazarus resurrection is only mentioned in the book of John.  These two are similar in many ways.  But different also. They both center around Jesus of course.  Who broke up two funerals on Jarius Daughter, and the centurions daughter and later Paul through the apostalistic power of Jesus……brought Eutycus back to life after falling out of a window.  So with Jesus being the resurrection and the life He has the power in life and in death and taking up life again.  But what happened after Jesus death?

Keywords
bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy