"The Great Setup" Dr. 'David Martin' "Who Pulled Off The 'Covid' Pandemic & The Killer Vaccinations"
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
6
633 views • 12 months ago

AndreCorbeil

"The Great Setup" Dr. 'David Martin' Who Pulled Off Covid-19 Pandemic & Killer Vaccinations


May. 10, 2024. Dr. David Martin, Covid-19 Pandemic, Vaccinations, News, Dr David Martin, The Great Set Up, covid, vaccines, pandemic, genocide,


In this riveting and eye-opening documentary, "The Great Setup" delves into the unsettling world of global genocide. Where one man, Dr. David Martin, courageously exposes a hidden web of sinister plans through an unexpected lens – patents. This two - part docuseries serves as a wake-up call, urging audiences to reevaluate the consequences of blindly accepting what they've been told without questioning the implications. Sit back as Dr. David Martin unravels the tightly woven fabric of a clandestine agenda that transcends borders.


Dr. David E. Martin Videos: https://tinyurl.com/3yk8cjpd


Dr. David Martin Exposes Timeline of Biggest Democide in Recorded History in the EU Parliament: https://tinyurl.com/3rdn8bs7


Documentary - How the Covid Plandemic Was Planned and Carried Out ~ Dr. David Martin


disease, x, covid vaccines, vaccine deaths, WHO treaty, crisper technology, Sickness,


the WHO treaty, the fear around disease x, the phases of vaccine related deaths, crisper technology being taught in the high schools now and much more.

Keywords
big pharmanewsvaccinations5ggenocidepandemicpatentscovid-19 pandemicscamdemicmrnacovid vaccinesralph baricdr david martinvivekandrecorbeilthe great set up
