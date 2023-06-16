Ukraine Update June 16, 2023

⚡️ SITREP

⚠️ The Russian Aerospace Forces tonight launched a strike by long-range precision air-based weapons against locations where strike drones are manufactured. All the assigned targets have been engaged. The goal of the strike has been achieved.

◽️ The Ukrainian Armed Forces have continued their attempts to conduct offensive operations in South Donetsk, Zaporozhye, and Donetsk directions during the previous 24 hours.

💥 In the area of the Vremevka salient, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces have repelled two attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic), and Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region). Up to 25 Ukrainian troops and three tanks have been neutralized.

💥 The 128th Territorial Defense Brigade, the 31st Mechanized Brigade, and the 1st Tank Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been hit in the areas of Novovorovka (Zaporozhye region), Neskuchnoye and Velyka Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In Zaporozhye direction, missile troops inflicted fire damage on the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Lyubitskoye (Zaporozhye region). An ammunition depot of the 65th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed close to Omelnik (Zaporozhye region). In addition, actions of one sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Zagornoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ Total losses of the AFU in these directions during the day amounted to 155 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, two armored fighting vehicles, a French-made Cesar self-propelled artillery system, as well as a Msta-B and D-30 howitzers.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces has successfully repelled five enemy attacks close to Razdolovka, Pervomaiskoye, Krasnogorovka, and Mariynka (Donetsk People's Republic) during the past 24 hours.

💥 In the areas of Artyomovo, Zvanovka, Vyemka, and Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic), missile troops and aviation have hit units of the 24th, 54th, and 110th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Up to 340 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer have been neutralized in this direction during the day.

💥 Ammunition depots of the 24th Mechanized, 79th Air Assault, and 47th Artillery brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Novomikhailovka, Novogorskoye, and Slavnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the enemy close to Masyutovka, Molchanovo, Kislovka, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

💥 In addition, two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were neutralized near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy's losses have amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer in this direction during the day.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the enemy close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and the Serebryansky forestry.

◽️ Actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Terny (Donetsk People's Republic) and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy has suffered losses of over 50 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, Gvozdika and Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, and one D-30 howitzer in this direction in the past 24 hours.

💥 In Kherson direction, over 35 Ukrainian servicemen, 11 motor vehicles, and Msta-B and D-30 howitzers have been neutralized by fire.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 105 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 132 areas during the day. A command post of the 128th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was eliminated close to Kamyshevakha (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down one Su-27 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force near Krasnoarmeisk (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Air defense facilities have shot down a Su-27 fighter jet of Ukrainian Air Force near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic). In addition, five HIMARS and one Uragan projectiles have been intercepted during the day.

- Russian Defense Ministry