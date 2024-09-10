❓How ...can investigation seriously be conducted if by Perpetrators who Continue to Delay & Lie about investigation - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. STATE DEPT SPOX SQUIRMS OUT OF CONDEMNING ISRAEL FOR KILLING AMERICAN CITIZEN, giving non-answers and statements beside point of questions when pressed by journalists on holding Tel Aviv accountable for murdering another American.
Journalist in 2nd video: How can Aysenur’s family take investigation seriously if conducted by perpetrators who continue to delay and lie about investigation into Hind Rajab.
Patel: That’s why we’ve called for process to be swift and transparent.
Journalist: It's been 224 days since Hind Rajab was killed...
Patel: 😳
Cynthia... Here's a video about her being killed by IOF, that I posted just prior to this.
Adding from today:
BREAKING: IDF Concludes Investigation into Murder of American Citizen in West Bank
The Israeli Army has found that it was ‘highly probable” that the American citizen was “injured” as a result of an “indirect and unintended hit by IDF fire aimed at a central instigator." (Kann News)
(Strange wording for a deliberate sniper shot to the head of an unarmed civilian at a peaceful protest.)