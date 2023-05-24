Pfizer’s Own Shocking Documents Prove Pre-Meditated Murder BOOSTED By 5G Installed Across the Planet

“I speak as the granddaughter of a woman who lost nine siblings to the Holocaust. We have an obligation to speak out against murder in our own communities.” – Naomi Wolf





“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” – Martin Luther King (cited as favorite quote by Magda Havas)





COVID-19: Camouflaging even Greater Threats to Democracy and Public Health: Dr. Naomi Wolf





original show here:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-19-camouflaging-even-greater-threats-to-democracy-and-public-health/5819795

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the "Translate Website" drop down menu





Naomi Wolf talks about research into Pfizer’s internal files and about the immense act of what she calls censorship recently directed toward her and Mark Steyn by Ofcom, and the UK government actually linked to it. We also speak with Magda Havas, an emerita professor from Trent University and specialist in environmental toxicology who has spoken of the harms associated with radio frequency radiation for years. She discusses the links between COVID-19 and the rise of 5G in our communities and across the planet. ...





