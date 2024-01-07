Biden Using VA Clinics to Give Healthcare to Illegals: Sen. Tommy Tuberville highlights his new bill called the No VA Resources for Illegal Aliens Act because Biden has been stealing healthcare services from our veterans and forcing them to stand in line.
