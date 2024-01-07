Create New Account
Biden Using VA Clinics to Give Healthcare to Illegals
Biden Using VA Clinics to Give Healthcare to Illegals: Sen. Tommy Tuberville highlights his new bill called the No VA Resources for Illegal Aliens Act because Biden has been stealing healthcare services from our veterans and forcing them to stand in line.


#bordercrisis #BidenBorderCrisis #IllegalImmigration #BorderInvasion


@SenTuberville


doj corruptionbiden regimeva resources diverted to illegal aliens

