Military Members Demand Leaders Be Court Martialed Over Forced COVID-19 Vaccines
Vigilant News Network interviews Col. Brad Miller, Retired U.S. Army and Col. Rob Manes, Retired U.S. Air Force about the "Declaration of Military Accountability."
The Vigilant Fox @VigilantFox writes:
231 current and former service members from various branches of the United States Armed Forces have come together to sign the "Declaration of Military Accountability."
"While implementing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, military leaders broke the law, trampled constitutional rights, denied informed consent, permitted unwilling medical experimentation, and suppressed the free exercise of religion," the letter said.
Read the full letter here:
https://militaryaccountability.com/
Source:
https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1742358869282537906
See also:
231 Current and Former U.S. Service Members Demand Military Leaders Be Court-Martialed Over Forced COVID Vaccines
https://vigilantnews.com/post/231-current-and-former-u-s-service-members-demand-military-leaders-be-court-martialed-over-forced-covid-vaccines/
Former Military Officer Describes 'Extreme Amounts Of Coercion' Forcing Covid Vaccine On Military
https://rumble.com/v3sbkld-former-military-officer-describes-extreme-amounts-of-coercion-forcing-covid.html
https://rumble.com/v44svq6-military-members-demand-leaders-be-court-martialed-over-forced-covid-19-vac.html
