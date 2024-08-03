Riccardo Bosi: Black Hats Won't Resign

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We Are Not The Same
* Being evil, they would rather burn the Earth to ashes knowing they’re going to lose.
* Their metrics are not our metrics.
* You’ve got to know your enemy.
The full webcast is linked below.
NewsTreason | Situation Update With Lieutenant Colonel Riccardo Bosi (1 August 2024)
https://rumble.com/v59c9kl-situation-update-with-lieutenant-colonel-riccardo-bosi.html