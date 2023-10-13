BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Just In! October 13, 2023 Manifestation at Our Lady of Fatima, The Blue Army Shrine, New Jersey!
High Hopes
High Hopes
73 views • 10/15/2023

Mother and Refuge of the End Times


Oct 13, 2023


Just in from our mailbag. Our Lady holding the Baby Jesus! Here is the message:

I’m a subscriber in your channel. Today is October 13, 2023 . We just finished the mass and procession of Our Lady of Fatima here at the Blue Army Shrine in New Jersey when I saw this cloud outside the shrine of Our Lady holding the Baby Jesus in her arms! Immaculate Heart if Mary pray for us! Please share it to the world !


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rmnw2k-1dM

Keywords
manifestationchristiancatholicnew jerseyvirgin marybaby jesusour lady of fatimamother and refugeoctober 13 2023blue army shrine
