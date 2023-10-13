Just In! October 13, 2023 Manifestation at Our Lady of Fatima, The Blue Army Shrine, New Jersey!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother and Refuge of the End Times
Oct 13, 2023
Just in from our mailbag. Our Lady holding the Baby Jesus! Here is the message:
I’m a subscriber in your channel. Today is October 13, 2023 . We just finished the mass and procession of Our Lady of Fatima here at the Blue Army Shrine in New Jersey when I saw this cloud outside the shrine of Our Lady holding the Baby Jesus in her arms! Immaculate Heart if Mary pray for us! Please share it to the world !
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rmnw2k-1dM