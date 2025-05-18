(Adding below just posted about, Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer - Cynthia)

Adding, next day: Biden cancer 'does not pass sniff test' — Dr Drew

Urologist Dr David Shusterman says Biden probably diagnosed with the cancer 5-10 YEARS ago

Public pity now buries tomorrow's bombshell release of Original Sin exposing the 'extended public deception' of his presidency — PJ Media/The Guardian

This video description:

Russian Army Liberates Novaya Poltavka, Advancing to Konstantinovka

▪️Russian troops are developing an offensive in the Konstantinovsky direction.

▪️Dostavalovtsy continue to destroy the enemy in concrete structures and once again raise the battalion and Russian flag in Novaya Poltavka

Adding: Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, the former US president's office reported.

The politician's team said that Biden was examined by doctors last week due to problems with urination, and on Friday he was diagnosed with bone metastases and cancer.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, allowing for effective treatment. The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with their doctors," the former president's representatives said.