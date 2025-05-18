BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'BIDEN HAS CANCER' and Russian's destroy the enemy in concrete structures & again raise the battalion and Russian flag in Novaya Poltavka
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
305 views • 4 months ago

(Adding below just posted about, Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer - Cynthia)

Adding, next day:  Biden cancer 'does not pass sniff test' — Dr Drew 

Urologist Dr David Shusterman says Biden probably diagnosed with the cancer 5-10 YEARS ago

Public pity now buries tomorrow's bombshell release of Original Sin exposing the 'extended public deception' of his presidency — PJ Media/The Guardian

This video description:

Russian Army Liberates Novaya Poltavka, Advancing to Konstantinovka

▪️Russian troops are developing an offensive in the Konstantinovsky direction.

▪️Dostavalovtsy continue to destroy the enemy in concrete structures and once again raise the battalion and Russian flag in Novaya Poltavka

Adding:  Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, the former US president's office reported.

The politician's team said that Biden was examined by doctors last week due to problems with urination, and on Friday he was diagnosed with bone metastases and cancer.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, allowing for effective treatment. The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with their doctors," the former president's representatives said.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy