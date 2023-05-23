Flourless, Gluten-Free Banana Bread





3 medium size ripe bananas

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup HRS Organic Coconut Palm Sugar

1/4 cup HRS Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

2 eggs





1.5 cup HRS Organic Tigernut Flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/3 cup arrowroot flour

1/4 tsp HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground

walnuts (optional)





- Mash the bananas in a large bowl with a fork. Add apple cider vinegar, coconut palm sugar, coconut oil, and eggs.

- In a separate bowl combine Tigernut flour, baking soda, arrowroot , and salt.

- Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, and mix until well combined. Throw in walnuts (optional)

- Line a standard 4x8 loaf pan, and transfer the batter into the pan.

- Bake for about 40 minutes at 350°F.

- Remove bread from the pan and let it cool for a minimum of 10 minutes. Slice, serve, and enjoy!