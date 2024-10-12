BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
20241012 - Average Joe movie, S2E70 Micro/Macro sneak, God and Trump sneak, Special Preview Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
87 views • 8 months ago

BTS/SP VIDEO EXCLUSIVE RELEASE - AVG JOE, MICRO VS MACRO, AND R. LYNCH, PEEKS
[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used By Permission ]

CTP BTS-SP-20241012 12m 03s NOTES

CTP S2E69 airs Sat Oct 19 2024 and R. Lynch appears starting Thu Oct 24

http://buzzsprout.com/2210487

CTP (BTS-SP-20241012) Average Joe movie, Micro/Macro Peek, God and Trump Peek

ChristiTutionalist Politics (BTS-SP-20241012) Average Joe movie (in Theaters now) comments, Micro/Macro S2E69 Peek, God and Trump (w/ R. Lynch) Peek...


BTS-SP-20241012 Episode related pieces...

- corresponding TLB Article next Sat 10/19 drop TBD

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/lets-go-to-the-lobby-get-ourselves-some-snacks-politics/

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/episodes/13267400-christitutionalist-politics-s1e5-theater-lobby-for-snacks-politics

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/movies-snacks-politics-part-2/

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/episodes/13311537-christitutionalist-politics-s1e6-movies-snacks-and-politics-part-2

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/music-tv-politics/

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/episodes/13689775-christitutionalist-politics-s1e15-music-tv-politics-yes-and-movies-again-too

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/episodes/13601419-christitutionalist-politics-s1e13-social-media-censorship-and-beyond


"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- DeepCast.fm episodes digests direct: deepcast.fm/podcast/christitutionalist-tm-politics

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Coffee affiliate 1: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)

- CTP Coffee affiliate 2: tinyurl.com/MonkeyCultCoffees (promocode: CTP10)

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)


SNEAK-PEEK: The next several TLB pieces (planned going forward from October 5th) and correlating/corresponding CTP Shows already outlined, ready to go, in some cases actually already pre-recorded. Why mention such? Well, it means I can add this COMING SOON (and/or recently dropped) addition/section to the Show Notes...

October 5 - S2E68: School Shootings

October 8 - S2EOctSpecial2: All Lives Matter?

October 12 - S2E69: How Stupid Have Americans Become (part 1)

October 15 - S2EOctSpecial4: Sum Of All Our Fears - Civil War 2.0

October 17 - S2EOctSpecial5: Preserve America Now

October 19 - S2E70: Micro vs Macro

October 22: S2EOctSpecial6: Singer/Songwriter Eddy "You Da" Mann

October 24: S2EOctSpecial7: God and Trump (w/ R. Lynch)

October 26 - S2E71: RFK Jr. as Health Secretary

November 2 - S2E72: How Stupid Have Americans Become (part 2)

November 9 - S2E73: No you CAN NOT REST


some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit


In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.


trumpfreedomcensorshipelectionmoviescotussupreme court1st amendmentreligionlegalspeechlawfarecancel cultureaverage joegod and trump
