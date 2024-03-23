Anointed Minister Warns World if following the lies of the NWO Churches "it's not worth going through the Great Tribulation" lies about YAH'S Amightywind/others & Elisheva is not Elijah of Old Be Free

this is a mirrored video (video originally uploaded by YAHSservant777 aka yahsservant007)





these are Excerpts from a video about of Beware of the ILLUSION which is the majority of the Christian community. Many of them are satanists in disguise, New Agers and people steeped in all forms of the occult. They trample on the Blood of Christ as if it's something cheap, make excuses for sin and jab away at Holy Ministries like this that rebuke evil in obedience to the Holy Bible in the Book of Ephesians 5:11. They call us "self-righteous, finger pointing judgmental christians that cannot win souls." What a joke!





Please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry in below link





https://amightywind.com/home.html





A coming satanic one world superchurch mandatory mark of the beast 666





https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html





The False Blue Beam Rapture mocks the True Holy Rapture





https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html





Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY:





https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html









And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:

https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred





Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.

You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here:





https://rumble.com/c/c-443994 ​

You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!

If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu





To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva

https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme





See all Prophecies here

https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html