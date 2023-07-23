YouTuber Dianna Cowern aka Physics Girl.Has "Long Covid" PT 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On May 6, 2020, in the months before the release of the vax, Physics Girl invited this woman onto her channel she claims is a friend of hers. The two of them promote and sing the praises of the Covid vaccine and flu shots for a couple of minutes. Since she used her platform to promote these vaccines , I think it's safe to assume she got them. Now, here she is three years later, with a slew of health issues that in people her age, 34, are only caused by these jabs. In this video, she is healthy and vibrant, and full of energy.