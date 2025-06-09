In "Hidden Finance, Rogue Networks, and Secret Sorcery: The Fascist International, 9/11, and Penetrated Operations," Joseph Farrell delves into the complexities and controversies surrounding the events of September 11, 2001, challenging the official narrative and exploring deeper, more sinister layers. The book scrutinizes the official account of the 19 hijackers, noting discrepancies such as the survival of several named individuals post-attack, which raises questions about their true identities and roles. Farrell examines the peculiar behavior of key figures like Mohamed Atta, suggesting they may have been pawns in a larger, orchestrated operation. He further investigates the connections between Atta and Huffman Aviation, hinting at a potential global network with ties to intelligence agencies and illicit activities. The Pentagon attack is also questioned, with eyewitness accounts and physical evidence suggesting alternative scenarios, such as a missile strike or a false flag operation. The fate of Flight 93, with Rumsfeld's comments on it being "shot down," adds another layer of intrigue, implying possible involvement of elements within the U.S. government. Farrell also explores the unusual financial transactions preceding the attacks, suggesting foreknowledge and potential involvement of a "rogue network" within the national security apparatus. The possibility of a third level, a global network with access to advanced technology and vast resources, is proposed, linking the attacks to a massive financial crime and the use of exotic technologies like directed energy weapons or micro-nukes. This network, potentially connected through organizations like the Carl Duisberg Gesellschaft, points to a chilling conclusion: 9/11 was a multifaceted operation involving international finance, terrorism and high-level conspiracies, far exceeding the conventional understanding of a terrorist attack.





