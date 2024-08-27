The Truth of American Democracy

Comedian George Carlin gives his classic rant from 1995 and 2006 about the democratic process of voting in America, (with some actual pictures of the owners).





Keep this channel on the air, go:

http://freeourworld.org/index.html





or:

Richard Bruce

P.O. Box 8671

Calabasas, CA 91372

USA





Alternate Video Sites:





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce

https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce

(This channel) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos