Steve Bannon War Room | Savanah Hernandez: Border Patrol Tired of Being “Uber Services for Illegal Immigrants” and things are getting out of hand in the tax payer sponsored hotels.
The city of NY does not know what they are doing and its only going to get worse from here.
source:
https://rumble.com/v2pyt4y-savanah-hernandez-border-patrol-tired-of-being-uber-services-for-illegal-im.html